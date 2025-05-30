Knicks WAG Jordyn Woods goes after Karl-Anthony Towns haters with custom fit
Jordyn Woods let her fit do the talking.
Posting a day after longtime boyfriend Karl-Anthony Town's monster Game 5 performance for the New York Knicks in an elimination must-win against the Indiana Pacers in the NBA playoffs Eastern Conference Finals, the former reality star and fashion influencer dazzled with another fantastic look courtside at MSG.
Yet this one had a clear message to the all the haters, whether it'd be in the direction of her man KAT or all the Pacers fans, probably most notably ESPN personality Pat McAfee, who virally called out famous NYC fans Spike Lee, Ben Stiller, and Timothée Chalamet in Indy for Game 4, "Let's send these son of a b***hes back to New York with their ears burning."
(Fellow Pacers famous fan, legendary rocker John Mellencamp, was embarrassed by McAfee's actions, saying he betrayed "Hoosier Hospitality.")
While the amazing custom KAT white corset top will get most of the attention, it was the hoodie sweatshirt that did the talking with the words, "New York vs. Everybody."
Woods posed with Jalen Brunson's wife, Ali, and Josh Hart's wife, Shannon, in another photo, all of them rocking their custom Knicks fits as their men forced a Game 6 back in Indianapolis.
The part-time model has been electrifying with her custom KAT fits throughout the postseason.
Will she go into enemy territory to dazzle the away crowd? For Knicks fans, they hope her boyfriend does the dazzling on the court to force a Game 7 back in New York.
