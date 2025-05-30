SI

Karl-Anthony Towns Had Simple Motivation for Playing Through Knee Injury

A hurting KAT rallied big to help the Knicks force a Game 6.

Brigid Kennedy

Karl-Anthony Towns on May 28, 2025.
Karl-Anthony Towns on May 28, 2025. / @sny_knicks / X / Screensho
New York Knicks fans got what could have been pretty devastating news ahead of Thursday night's crucial Game 5 vs. the Indiana Pacers when it was revealed that big man and key playoff piece Karl-Anthony Towns was nursing a knee contusion, and it was in the same knee where he suffered a torn meniscus in 2023-24.

Around game time, however, KAT's "questionable" designation switched to "available," and the center ended up rallying for a double-double to help force a Game 6.

Asked after the contest what, exactly, showed him he'd be able to play through the pain, KAT's response indicated that his thought process there was pretty simple.

"I looked at the game, and it said Game 5, do or die. That was pretty much all I needed to see. Shout-out to our medical staff, they gave me a chance to go out there and compete tonight."

Watch that below:

Alongside Clutch Player of the Year Jalen Brunson, KAT helped carry the Knicks to the much-needed win, dropping 24 points to go with 13 rebounds and three assists. His point total was second only to Brunson's, who notched a total of 32, plus five rebounds and five assists.

Game 6 now moves back to Indiana, where things will tip off Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

Published
