LSU star Last-Tear Poa stuns in flirty fit on Tigers' Croatian tour (PHOTOS)
Last-Tear Poa is preparing for her senior season as a member of the LSU women's basketball team.
As one of the team's veterans, Poa, who has been a spark plug off of the bench and an energizer on the defensive side of the ball for the Lady Tigers, is set for an increased role.
But first, the Melbourne, Australia native is joining her teammates on LSU's "cultural immersion experience" that is taking the team on a tour of Croatia and Greece.
After landing in Croatia, Poa shared some photos showing an early appreciation for the country in a flirty fit with the caption, "My heart belongs to you🇭🇷 "
Poa shared another photo dump that includes some of the sights of Croatia, and showing she's ready to take in the full experience.
"So grateful to be here… I love you Croatia🇭🇷," she wrote.
The summer trip to Europe "will act as a study abroad type program as student-athletes will receive class credits for taking part in the cultural immersion experience throughout the voyage," LSU said.
The trip was put together by LSU Athletics, International Programs, and the Center for Community Engagement, Learning and Leadership (CCELL).
LSU's trip starts on the eastern shore of Croatia in the city of Split. The team will then bus to the southernmost part of the country, Dubrovnik, Croatia, where iconic scenes from HBO's Game of Thrones were filmed.
After leaving Croatia, the Tigers jet off to historic Athens, Greece, to tour the city and surrounding areas. The final stop is the island of Santorini, where the team will enjoy a sunset catamaran dinner cruise and free time to explore the island before flying home to Baton Rouge.
It sounds like the perfect way to bring summer break to an end.
