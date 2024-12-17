Travis Hunter’s fiancée Leanna claps back at criticism with startling revelation
Travis Hunter’s moment after winning the Heisman Trophy and his tearjerking speech should’ve been all that was talked about, but unfortunately the backlash toward his fiancée Leanna Lenee has taken over the news cycle.
Trolls have crushed Lenee, 23, for her perceived actions on Saturday that were completely overblown, as well as other moments with Hunter on social media that have been picked apart.
The Colorado Buffaloes star vehemently defended his fiancée with an angry rant, revealing she cried herself to sleep. Even Angel Reese came to Lenee’s defense.
Lenee finally came to her own defense in an almost 8-minute TikTok video where she said, “I truly love that man,” and shot down the notion she’s some gold digger. In the video, she revealed the shocking news that Hunter had cheated in the past and she didn’t initially date him because when he sent her a DM on Instagram, he was dating someone else that was in his bio.
"He DM'd me when he had a girlfriend," Leanna exclaimed. "I don't do homewrecking, I'm not a side piece. I don't stand for any of those things. I support women, so I would never do that to another woman, 'cause I would never want it done to me."
Lenee was visibly upset, breaking into tears in the video. She said she didn’t want this information out there, but she received Hunter’s permission to tell the world the truth.
Lenee would address more of the slander like how coach Deion Sanders “forced her up” after Hunter won, which she said was totally untrue. She said there was a camera there by Coach Prime and she didn’t “want to be in that shot” in the moment because she was emotional and didn’t want that to be the story so they “could have their moment.” She also said, “I wanted to take (the moment) in myself. I was super excited.”
There you have it. It’s time to leave Lenee and Hunter alone and let him enjoy his huge accomplishment and be happy with his fiancée. Lenee, unfortunately, had to garner the courage to reveal some harsh truths about Hunter in order to defend herself and should be commended for doing so.
