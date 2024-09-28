Travis Hunter fiancée Leanne Lenee rocks custom corset, white miniskirt
Leanne Lenee, the fiancée of Colorado football star Travis Hunter, is as supportive as it gets.
After wearing custom pants with Hunter's name and number earlier this month, Leanne is back with another custom fit supporting the Heisman hopeful.
Ahead of the Buffs' big game against the undefeated UCF Knights in Orlando, Leanne showed off her gameday fit on social media that is elevating the football fashion game to the next level.
Leanne is rocking a custom corset and white miniskirt, but there is a twist.
The corset, crafted by Houston-based @mo_kenzzz on Instagram, is made of actual football leather and features Hunter's initials, "TH." She showed off the gameday fit on Instagram Stories.
WAGs in the football world have really been elevating their fashion in recent years and Leanne is among the front-runners for Fit of the Year.
In February 2024, Hunter announced his engagement to Leanna with a stunning $100,000 ring.
Hunter and Leanna began dating as students at Collins High School, during Hunter's senior year. They continued dating while he began his college football career at Jacksonville State.
While starring at Jacksonville State under head coach Deion Sanders, Leanna earned her Bachelor's degree from Kennesaw State.
Hunter transferred to Colorado to continue playing under Coach Prime, and Leanna followed to continue supporting the NFL hopeful. Hunter is considered a consensus top-five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, so whoever drafts the two-way star can expect Leanna to immediately became a loved member of their fan base.
