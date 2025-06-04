Lindsey Vonn shows off abs revealing inspirational hidden tiny new tattoo
Lindsey Vonn is 40 years old and training like in her 20s to try and make it to the 2026 Olympics. She just flexed her toned abs while revealing a hidden and inspirational new tattoo of hers.
The alpine ski racer Vonn won a gold medal back in the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver as the first woman ever to win the downhill event.
She was retired for five years before announcing her comeback in November of 2024. Since then, she’s been not only working hard in a skintight workout fit, but also baring it all on the beach with her model looks, and flexing some silky lingerie.
RELATED: Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn jokes that she 'can't go wrong' training in a sweater vest
Vonn also just showed she’s still got it, placing second in the Super G alpine skiing race in the 2025 FIS Ski World Cup at Sun Valley in March.
The scary part is she’s doing all this with a complete knee replacement after all the injuries she’s suffered in her career including multiple broken bones. She’s overcome it all and persevered and is now trying to make history in Italy during the 2026 Winter Games.
RELATED: Lindsey Vonn’s hot-pink bikini upstaged by her ‘stranger things’ ocean vacation find
In her latest Instagram post, she first dropped an ab selfie like it was a blast from the past with younger Vonn.
She also showed off her stealth and meaningful new shark tattoo, talking about leaving the past behind with her message:
“Nothing good comes from dwelling on the past. We can't change what's happened to us but we can accept it, learn from it and move forward. My shark tattoo represents that motto. Sharks have to keep moving forward to survive, they can't swim backwards or they will die, and they always go after what they want. 💪🏻 So be the shark 🦈 !!”
Vonn just isn’t like any shark, she’s a great white out there on the slopes.
Here’s hoping she can repeat past success in the future. No matter what, she’s a star (or a shark).
