Lindsey Vonn rocks skin-tight workout fit during training routine
Lindsey Vonn is getting back in the game with a new look.
The professional skier, 40, is set to enter her first ski race in nearly six years this weekend and trained on Thursday, December 4 in a skin-tight black one piece.
She tagged the Under Armor bodysuit — that retails for $110 — in her Instagram story. In another story, she showed herself lifting a barbell in a deadlift position. She listened to rap music in the background.
Vonn's career has been stalled as she continues to recover from injuries, but she has been proving on social media that she is dedicated to returning to the sport.
She has received three Olympic medals — one gold and two bronze — and is an 8-time World Championship medalist.
