The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lindsey Vonn rocks skin-tight workout fit during training routine

The Olympic skier is getting ready for her big weekend with a seductive look.

Chelsea Hirsch

Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn arrives at the Red Carpet for the 2022 ESPY at Dolby Theater.
Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn arrives at the Red Carpet for the 2022 ESPY at Dolby Theater. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Lindsey Vonn is getting back in the game with a new look.

The professional skier, 40, is set to enter her first ski race in nearly six years this weekend and trained on Thursday, December 4 in a skin-tight black one piece.

RELATED: Lindsey Vonn flexes abs with intense recovery using perfect ski joke

She tagged the Under Armor bodysuit — that retails for $110 — in her Instagram story. In another story, she showed herself lifting a barbell in a deadlift position. She listened to rap music in the background.

Vonn's career has been stalled as she continues to recover from injuries, but she has been proving on social media that she is dedicated to returning to the sport.

Screenshot from Lindsey Vonn's Instagram
Screenshot from Lindsey Vonn's Instagram / Lindsey Vonn via Instagram

She has received three Olympic medals — one gold and two bronze — and is an 8-time World Championship medalist.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

All grown up: Livvy Dunne heats up bedroom in all-black hometown selfie

Daddy diss: Ciara shares baby’s disgruntled message after Wilson’s huge game

Dad’s genes showing: Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter Natalia towers over mom

Cowboy $$$: Loreal Sarkisian rocks Daisy Dukes in Thanksgiving fit stunner

Spotted: Rare photo of Hailee Steinfeld emerges at Bills game after engagement

Published |Modified
Chelsea Hirsch
CHELSEA HIRSCH

Chelsea Hirsch is a passionate editor and writer with extensive experience in celebrity news and entertainment. She has told stories through both photos and words — at Shutterstock, she covered major events like Paris Hilton's wedding, showcasing her ability to work on large-scale, high-profile assignments. She previously worked as a Senior Reporter at Page Six, where she wrote in-depth features that captured the latest celebrity developments, from high-profile lawsuits to exclusive red carpet interviews. A graduate of the CUNY Graduate School of Journalism, with a focus on arts and culture reporting, Chelsea also holds a BA in Journalism and Media Management from SUNY New Paltz. Outside of work, she enjoys reading and spending quality time with her family, often relaxing at the beach.

Home/Fashion