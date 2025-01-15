Lindsey Vonn flexes silky lingerie in glam setting away from the ski slopes
Lindsey Vonn battles with insomnia, but the professional skier has potentially found her cure.
Vonn, 40, released a new post on her Instagram on January 14, promoting QUVIVIQ, a prescription medication that helps adults with their sleep battles. In the video, the Olympic gold medalist can be seen wearing a silk blue lingerie nighttime outfit, which she confidently poses in while soothing music plays in the background.
"It’s the start of the new year and ski season is in full swing!! It’s super important I make the most of it, starting with a better night’s sleep," Vonn wrote in the caption. "QUVIVIQ is a prescription medicine for adults like me who have trouble falling or staying asleep (insomnia)."
Several of Vonn's 2.4 million followers rushed to the comments section of her Instagram post to weigh in on both the product and her looks.
"The most beautiful in the world," one person gushed.
"Gorgeous," wrote a second person.
"Wow...thank you Lindsey," a third person stated.
A fourth wrote, "Wishing you all the best."
RELATED: Lindsey Vonn Makes a Brilliant Comeback in First World Cup Downhill After 6 Years
Vonn is aiming to start her 2025 off correctly. The iconic skier wrote an Instagram post on January 8 sharing some inspirational advice to herself and her fans.
"You've been through a thousand things in your life people don't even know about," Vonn stated. "So the next time someone judges you based on a small part of what they see and how they interpret that, remember who you are, remember how much you've overcome, and smile and keep walking because you don't have a single thing to prove to anyone."
In a recent interview with Eurosport, Vonn mentioned that her new goal is to make a fifth Olympics at the 2026 Milan Cortina Games. She returned to the sport after unretiring in the fall of 2024 following a successful surgery that repaired a torn knee ligament from a 2018 injury.
