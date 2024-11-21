Lindsey Vonn celebrates comeback with bare beach beauty stunner
Lindsey Vonn is 40 years old and hasn’t raced since 2019. She’s back to proving age is just a number in more ways than one.
The alpine skier, who has dealt with broken arms and legs, torn knee ligaments, concussions, and more, only to come back out of retirement to once again rejoin the U.S. Ski Team.
Vonn is one of the most decorated female skiers in history as a three-time Olympic gold medalist and her 82 World Cup victories — second only to Mikaela Shiffrin who surpassed her in 2023.
She’s also known for her model looks, like her stunning red carpet appearance at the 2024 ESPY awards. Her latest Instagram post celebrates her comeback as the skier bares almost all in a stunning beach pose, captioned with “She is back 🔥.”
Oh boy, is she ever back! And there should be more 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 emojis on that picture. Now, that’s a way to come out of retirement and reintroduce yourself to the social media world.
Vonn married fellow 2002 Olympian and former U.S. Ski Team athlete Thomas Vonn in 2007, but the couple divorced back in 2013. She’s been dating Diego Osorio since 2021. He’s the co-founder of tequila company Lobos 1707.
Cheers to that, and cheers to Vonn’s return and her epic, sizzling beach photo.
