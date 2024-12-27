Lindsey Vonn’s hot-pink bikini upstaged by her ‘stranger things’ ocean vacation find
It’s hard to upstate Lindsey Vonn in a hot-pink bikini, but her strange ocean find did just that.
The 40-year-old skiing legend recently came out of retirement and celebrated with another beach stunner where she bared a lot on the sand.
Vonn just returned to the World Cup stage for the United States Ski Team after retiring in 2019. She’s one of the most decorated female skiers in history as a three-time Olympic medalist (one gold) and her 82 World Cup victories — second only to Mikaela Shiffrin who surpassed her in 2023.
While the talk has been about her return, Vonn’s latest post will definitely take some attention off of it. Vonn was in some hot-pink bikini bottoms and a white shirt when she found the most giant starfish and picked it up. She wrote on Instagram, “Stranger things have happened… ⭐.”
That’s quite the find. Also, what a beautiful beach she’s on and how clear that ocean is.
The 8-time World Championships medalist has also dealt with broken arms and legs, torn knee ligaments, concussions, and more, but has remained in great shape as evident by her bikini photos.
While Vonn is looking amazing, her “stranger things” find in the ocean is truly stunning.
