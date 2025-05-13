The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Pirates WAG Livvy Dunne calls out her Mets SI Swimsuit besties in epic selfie

The former LSU gymnast and girlfriend of Pittsburgh ace Paul Skenes poses with her “girls” on the field before the game.

Matt Ryan

LSU former gymnast Olivia Dunne on the field before a game between the New York Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field.
LSU former gymnast Olivia Dunne on the field before a game between the New York Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Livvy Dunne hit Citi Field in Queens, New York, in a head-turning fit to watch boyfriend Paul Skenes pitch for the Pittsburgh Pirates vs. the New York Mets. She also had an epic pose with a trio of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models while at it.

The viral influencer and former LSU gymnast has been enjoying life since her collegiate athletics career ended after she did not compete the last two months with a knee injury. After donning an “officially retired” dress for a night out with her teammates, she was off to watch Skenes pitch in both Los Angeles and in Pittsburgh where she wore an unglamorous fit. Then she was all glam for the Kentucky Oaks in a stunning pink dress, followed by a black and white showstopper for the Kentucky Derby. After some sun and fun in Florida where she had competing bikinis with sister Julz Dunne, it was off to New York City.

The 22-year-old hit up an LSU alumni event in NYC where she showed her Louisiana flavor with her fit before spending Mother’s Day with mom Kat in the city. For Monday night’s game with Skenes on the mound, Dunne brought out the backwards hat and the can’t-miss zebra-print pants.

Livvy Dunn
Brad Penner-Imagn Images

She had fun in the stands cheering on her man.

Livvy Dunn
Brad Penner-Imagn Images

She also posed with the SI Swimsuit models Camille Kostek, Ellie Thumann, Xandra — the three also threw out the first pitch for the game — where she said, “love my girls!… but let’s go Pirates:)”

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Now, that’s “cover worthy.”

Livvy looked like she was enjoying herself at the stadium while Julz also tagged along.

Julz Dunne
Julz Dunne/Instagram

But, it was all about Livvy and her fit on this day, as well as her epic pose with the SI Swimsuit models.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

