Pirates WAG Livvy Dunne calls out her Mets SI Swimsuit besties in epic selfie
Livvy Dunne hit Citi Field in Queens, New York, in a head-turning fit to watch boyfriend Paul Skenes pitch for the Pittsburgh Pirates vs. the New York Mets. She also had an epic pose with a trio of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models while at it.
The viral influencer and former LSU gymnast has been enjoying life since her collegiate athletics career ended after she did not compete the last two months with a knee injury. After donning an “officially retired” dress for a night out with her teammates, she was off to watch Skenes pitch in both Los Angeles and in Pittsburgh where she wore an unglamorous fit. Then she was all glam for the Kentucky Oaks in a stunning pink dress, followed by a black and white showstopper for the Kentucky Derby. After some sun and fun in Florida where she had competing bikinis with sister Julz Dunne, it was off to New York City.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne shares hilarious yet adorable Mother’s Day posts for herself
The 22-year-old hit up an LSU alumni event in NYC where she showed her Louisiana flavor with her fit before spending Mother’s Day with mom Kat in the city. For Monday night’s game with Skenes on the mound, Dunne brought out the backwards hat and the can’t-miss zebra-print pants.
She had fun in the stands cheering on her man.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne’s dress from Kentucky Derby weekend you didn’t see
She also posed with the SI Swimsuit models Camille Kostek, Ellie Thumann, Xandra — the three also threw out the first pitch for the game — where she said, “love my girls!… but let’s go Pirates:)”
Now, that’s “cover worthy.”
Livvy looked like she was enjoying herself at the stadium while Julz also tagged along.
But, it was all about Livvy and her fit on this day, as well as her epic pose with the SI Swimsuit models.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Giddy up!: Vanessa Bryant rocks next-level cowgirl fit for Beyoncé concert with girls
MLB first family: Ohtani posts most adorable photo with new baby, wife Mamiko
Back off: Anthony Edwards’ gf Shannon flexes custom Timberwolves fit in IG return
Truth revealed: Steph Curry’s sister sets record straight on ex-Warriors husband rumors
WT-LOL: Giants No. 3 pick Abdul Carter makes 5-foot-11 Cam Skattebo look ‘4 feet tall’