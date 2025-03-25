Livvy Dunne posts behind-the-scenes SI Swimsuit selfie in leopard-print top
Livvy Dunne and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit are a match made in heaven. No offense Paul Skenes.
Celebrating year three together and her third collaboration with photographer Ben Watts, the LSU gymnast and social media superstar returned to the fold for a photo shoot on the pink-sand beaches of Bermuda in the Caribbean.
The highest-paid NIL female athlete had a fun, sporty look wearing a sky-blue corduroy baseball cap backwards with a zebra-print monokini that showed off her self confidence, and the fifth-year senior followed it up with a behind-the-scenes selfie in a leopard-print bikini top.
Dunne, 22, captioned the post simply, "Year 3! @si_swimsuit" with a leopard emoji. Or is that a cheetah?
The brand-empire builder has admitted that becoming an SI Swimsuit model has helped not only expand her vast social media following (5.3M on Instagram, 8M on TikTok), but also was a key to opening new doors.
"I feel like it just opened a bunch of new doors into the modeling world," Dunne admits. It also couldn't hurt getting big brands to work with her, most notably Vuori, Nautica, and Purina. Heck, her White Golden Retriever Roux is an influencer in his own right.
It'll be interesting to see how Dunne, almost at the end of her run with LSU gymnastics, who just won the SEC championships over the weekend and are the reigning national champions, will transition into the post-college world to keep her brand thriving.
She's already aligned with Jake Paul, who just got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Jutta Leerdam, and his "W" brand. Jake, 28, with his older brother Logan, 29, are certainly ones to emulate as they've both transitioned successfully from YouTube kid stars into adult-brand behemoths.
It's also a family affair with Dunne, as her older sister Julz is in charge of handling her social media accounts, and mom Katherine helps with the business side.
With the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit partnership, Dunne will always have an iconic brand to back her up.