Livvy Dunne shares her celebrity lookalike who is a star actress
LSU gymnastics and social media star Livvy Dunne is one of the most popular college athletes and top NIL earners in the NCAA.
Thanks to her large following on social media, Livvy has pulled in several high-profile brand partnerships and endorsements, with an eye-popping NIL evaluation.
One brand LIvvy often promotes is Accelerator Active Energy, a zero sugar energy drink that promises sustained energy and enhanced focus while accelerating your metabolism.
MORE: Livvy Dunne sizzles in LSU iced-out ‘Wonder Woman’ leotard for Florida meet
Recently, Livvy sat down for an interview with the company in a video that also features Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, Texas Rangers left fielder Evan Carter, fellow gymnast Silese Jones, and more.
One of the questions was, "who is your celebrity lookalike?" Livvy answered the question with star actress Madelyn Cline, who is best known for her role as Sarah Cameron in the Netflix hit series Outer Banks, which won the People's Choice Award for Favorite Bingeworthy Show.
"Sometimes, I get Madelyn Cline," Livvy said in the video. "But ever since my hair got really blonde, I don’t get it as much anymore. But I still get that sometimes."
MORE: Livvy Dunne, sister Julz enjoy dinner date after missing LSU meet
Now, the moment everyone is waiting for: Does Livvy actually look like Madelyn Cline? You be the judge.
Is it spot on? No, but you can kind of see it.
Livvy is currently recovering from a knee injury that has required her to sit out of competition since January 24 in a loss to Arkansas. She will aim to return this weekend for the No. 3 Tigers.
Up next for LSU is the Podium Challenge against George Washington on Friday, February 28. The meet will take place at the Raising Cane's River Center in Baton Rouge.
