The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne flexes cowboy hat for LSU's Texas trip to national championships

The viral Lady Tigers gymnast is ready for Texas and the chance for the Lady Tigers to repeat as champions at this week’s NCAA Championships.

Matt Ryan

LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne stretches with teammates before Session 2 of the SEC Gymnastics Tournament at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.
LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne stretches with teammates before Session 2 of the SEC Gymnastics Tournament at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Livvy Dunne and the rest of the LSU Gymnastics team headed to Forth Worth, Texas, where on Thursday they’ll start their national title defense at the NCAA Championships.

While the 22-year-old viral gymnast hasn’t been able to compete in over two months due to a fracture in her knee, she’s been there for her teammates in her fifth and final season at LSU. She had an epic celebration with the girls after the SEC Championship win, and rocked her “fire” sparkly black leotard selfie at the NCAA Utah Regional Final.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne shows off extreme tan lines ‘starting to feel like summer’

KJ Johnson, Haleigh Bryant, Alyona Shchennikova, and Livvy Dunne
Dunne and her teammates hope to celebrate again this week. / Livvy Dunne/Snapchat

In a bittersweet moment on Monday, Dunne made a video with bestie Haleigh Bryant after their last ever practice at LSU. It was then off to Texas where Dunne wore the part with her cowboy hat while boarding the plane.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

RELATED: Livvy Dunne goes casual at LSU in shoestring top selfie before NCAA Championships

Dunne then posed on the plane with Bryant, Chase Brock, and Leah Miller while tipping her hat.

Livvy Dunne, Haleigh Bryant, and Chase Brock
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Dunne and the Lady Tigers hope to have a celebration that’s as big as Texas and stand alone atop the eight remaining teams including LSU. The others are Michigan State, Utah, UCLA, Oklahoma, Alabama, Missouri, and Florida.

If they are to repeat, Dunne will ride off into the sunset (with her cowboy hat?) as a two-time national champion to end her collegiate career.

Livvy Dunn
Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion