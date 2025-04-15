Livvy Dunne flexes cowboy hat for LSU's Texas trip to national championships
Livvy Dunne and the rest of the LSU Gymnastics team headed to Forth Worth, Texas, where on Thursday they’ll start their national title defense at the NCAA Championships.
While the 22-year-old viral gymnast hasn’t been able to compete in over two months due to a fracture in her knee, she’s been there for her teammates in her fifth and final season at LSU. She had an epic celebration with the girls after the SEC Championship win, and rocked her “fire” sparkly black leotard selfie at the NCAA Utah Regional Final.
In a bittersweet moment on Monday, Dunne made a video with bestie Haleigh Bryant after their last ever practice at LSU. It was then off to Texas where Dunne wore the part with her cowboy hat while boarding the plane.
Dunne then posed on the plane with Bryant, Chase Brock, and Leah Miller while tipping her hat.
Dunne and the Lady Tigers hope to have a celebration that’s as big as Texas and stand alone atop the eight remaining teams including LSU. The others are Michigan State, Utah, UCLA, Oklahoma, Alabama, Missouri, and Florida.
If they are to repeat, Dunne will ride off into the sunset (with her cowboy hat?) as a two-time national champion to end her collegiate career.