Livvy Dunne goes casual at LSU in shoestring top selfies before NCAA Championships
After hitting the LSU campus hard to promote her new signature energy drink flavor, Livvy Dunne changed into something more comfortable for lounging around her place.
The 22-year-old viral gymnast just posed in a non-Lady Tiger pink leotard to promote her NIL deal with Accelerator Active Energy and her new cotton candy flavor after crushing her sparkly black leotard selfie for the NCAA Utah Regional Final victory with her squad.
While her knee looks good while she was photobombing with LSU students, she hasn’t competed in over two months and likely won’t now with a national title on the line in Fort Worth, Texas, next week at the NCAA Championships. Despite that, she’s still winning with her fit game on social media, posting an “hola” look in her sweats and shoestring tank top while flexing her abs in her place in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
She’s also been bee watching boyfriend Paul Skenes pitch for the Pittsburgh Pirates with dog Roux glued to the TV for “Papa.”
While sister Julz Dunne headed to the Coachella festival in the desert of California, Livvy stayed behind to get ready for the trip to Texas with the defending national champs, and to drop some sizzling shots on her Snapchat like these.