Livvy Dunne shows off extreme tan lines ‘starting to feel like summer’

The viral LSU gymnast has been getting lots of sun before the Lady Tigers head to Texas for the NCAA Championships.

Matt Ryan

Livvy Dunne stretches with teammates before Session 2 of the SEC Gymnastics Tournament at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.
Livvy Dunne stretches with teammates before Session 2 of the SEC Gymnastics Tournament at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Livvy Dunne loves to spend her downtime catching some sun. Now, she’s showing off just how tan she’s gotten.

The 22-year-old viral LSU gymnast hasn’t been able to compete with the defending national champions for the last two months with a knee injury. That hasn’t stopped her, however, from some bikini-time pool fun with freshman bestie on the team Kailin Chio, as well as posing in Bermuda for some sizzling Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photos. She then headed to Miami, Florida, to watch boyfriend Paul Skenes pitch for the Pittsburgh Pirates where she got too much sun and rocked her sunburn with a fire fit for the game.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

She’d later post a picture back home in Louisiana looking as red as her crawfish she was boiling. She’d get even more sunshine walking around the LSU campus to promote her new energy drink flavor posing with students.

On Sunday, Dunne showed some extreme tan lines from all that sun. She said, “starting to feel like summer 🌞,” and then dropped a steamy crop-top photo.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Dunne and her tan will be heading to Fort Worth, Texas, for the NCAA Championships starting on April 17. While she likely won’t compete having been off so long, she certianly still get her time in the sun as she usually does.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

