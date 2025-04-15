Livvy Dunne, Haleigh Bryant have LSU bittersweet moment before NCAA Championships
Livvy Dunne’s fifth and final season for LSU Gymnastics hasn’t gone exactly as planned, but she can still walk away as a two-time national champion. A big reason why will be teammate and reigning all-around national champion Haleigh Bryant, who has been Dunne’s teammate the whole time. The two had a bittersweet moment on Monday in their last practice ever as Lady Tigers.
While Dunne hasn’t competed in over two months with a fracture in her knee, she’s still be the team’s No. 1 cheerleader traveling with the girls and crushing her leotard selfies while having bestie moments with Bryant like on the team plane to Auburn, Alabama.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne shows off extreme tan lines ‘starting to feel like summer’
While Dunne is likely only a spectator again as the team heads to Fort Worth, Texas, for the start of the NCAA Championships on April 17, Bryant has been on fire all season and is an anchor they’ll need if the team is to repeat as national champions. Just watch her close out the regional final in Utah below.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne rocks kissy-face selfie with LSU 'daughter' Kailin Chio behind the scenes
On Monday, Dunne took to TikTok to share a bittersweet video with Bryant in what was their last practice ever at LSU. Dunne captioned it, “how is it our last practice ever 🥲.” They then did a little routine with Dunne pretending not to know it was the last practice.
They’d then embrace and hop off out of the gym.
Win or lose this week, it’s the end of an era for Dunne and Bryant at LSU. They just hope to be celebrating together as teammates one more time.