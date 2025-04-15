The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne, Haleigh Bryant have LSU bittersweet moment before NCAA Championships

The two fifth-year Lady Tigers teammates and besties are hoping to end their college careers with back-to-back national titles.

Matt Ryan

LSU Tigers Livvy Dunne looks on during the meet against the Georgia Bulldogs at Maravich Center.
LSU Tigers Livvy Dunne looks on during the meet against the Georgia Bulldogs at Maravich Center. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Livvy Dunne’s fifth and final season for LSU Gymnastics hasn’t gone exactly as planned, but she can still walk away as a two-time national champion. A big reason why will be teammate and reigning all-around national champion Haleigh Bryant, who has been Dunne’s teammate the whole time. The two had a bittersweet moment on Monday in their last practice ever as Lady Tigers.

While Dunne hasn’t competed in over two months with a fracture in her knee, she’s still be the team’s No. 1 cheerleader traveling with the girls and crushing her leotard selfies while having bestie moments with Bryant like on the team plane to Auburn, Alabama.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne shows off extreme tan lines ‘starting to feel like summer’

Haleigh Bryant and Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

While Dunne is likely only a spectator again as the team heads to Fort Worth, Texas, for the start of the NCAA Championships on April 17, Bryant has been on fire all season and is an anchor they’ll need if the team is to repeat as national champions. Just watch her close out the regional final in Utah below.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne rocks kissy-face selfie with LSU 'daughter' Kailin Chio behind the scenes

On Monday, Dunne took to TikTok to share a bittersweet video with Bryant in what was their last practice ever at LSU. Dunne captioned it, “how is it our last practice ever 🥲.” They then did a little routine with Dunne pretending not to know it was the last practice.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/TikTok
Haleigh Bryant
Livvy Dunne/TikTok

They’d then embrace and hop off out of the gym.

Haleigh Bryant and Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/TikTok
Haleigh Bryant and Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/TikTok

Win or lose this week, it’s the end of an era for Dunne and Bryant at LSU. They just hope to be celebrating together as teammates one more time.

LSU gymnastics stars Livvy Dunne and Haleigh Bryant
Livvy Dunne / Snapchat
Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/News