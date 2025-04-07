Livvy Dunne flaunts on ‘fire’ LSU sparkly black leotard in selfie
Livvy Dunne may not have competed in LSU’s NCAA Utah Regional Final victory over the weekend, but she just dropped her “fire” leotard uniform selfie from the event that’s a winner in itself.
The viral Lady Tigers gymnast has been out of competition for two months with a knee injury, but has traveled with the team and acted as their No. 1 cheerleader. She even posed with USA gold medalist Sunisa Lee in an epic side-by-side shot at Auburn, had an uncanny roommate pose with freshman sensation Kailin Chio, and then celebrated the SEC crown with an epic baseball celebration with teammate Aleah Finnegan.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne, LSU all smiles in team photo after NCAA Regional Final gymnastics win
After a sick hype video for the team narrated by her boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes, the sqaud went out and won the region and is now set to go to the NCAA Championships in Fort Worth, Texas, in two weeks to defend the national championship. On Monday, Dunne dropped her much-anticipated leotards on Snapchat from the meet days.
First, she showed off the Day 1 look in the purple. She wrote, “this leo is 😍.”
RELATED: Livvy Dunne’s sister Julz has epic reaction to LSU’s NCAA Regional Final win
She then showed off at the second day competition with the black leotard where she said, “day 2 leo is 🔥.”
And again with the “elite 8 bound! 🔥” look.
That’s a lot of 🔥.
While it doesn’t look like Dunne will compete again in her final season at LSU, she sure will look good in her leotard as a cheerleader in what she hopes is some more celebrating.