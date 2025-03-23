Livvy Dunne finally flexes white ‘Halo’ leotard for SEC Championships in selfie
Livvy Dunne didn’t compete in the SEC Championships for LSU, but it didn’t stop her from dropping her meet-day leotard selfie.
The 22-year-old gymnast in her fifth and final season has been hampered by a fracture in her knee that has kept her out of competition for several weeks. She traveled with the team for the regular-season finale last week vs. the Auburn Tigers where she took an uncanny same pose selfie with freshman Kailin Chio, and then crushed a side-by-side with Auburn legend and two-time Olympic champion Sunisa Lee.
Before the meet, Dunne first flashed her warm-up leotard with teammate KJ Johnson.
Then she dressed out in the team’s stunning Halo leotard for Saturday’s championship meet where the Lady Tigers defended their crown with a high score of 198.200 to best Oklahoma, Florida, and Missouri. It wouldn’t be meet day without Dunne showing off her uniform selfie.
She’d later throw on the championship T-shirt over it and pose with teammate Aloyna Shchennikova.
Those were the lucky leotards for LSU, too, as the team now will try to repeat as national champions starting with the NCAA regionals next week.
But first, Dunne and her teammates had an epic celebration in what will be her final time as an SEC champion. She certainly soaked it (or the confetti) all in.