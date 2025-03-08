Livvy Dunne removes knee brace for LSU leotard sparkler in final home match
Livvy Dunne had some special moments with her teammates on her final senior night at LSU despite not being able to compete with a knee injury.
The 22-year-old fifth-year Lady Tigers gymnast hasn’t competed in over a month and revealed on her social media on Thursday the heartbreaking news that she suffered a fracture of her patella and would miss Friday’s SEC meet, which is the final home one.
She still showed up to support her teammates and take the final photos with them. Dunne posed in the seniors photo with a brace on her left knee, and then took a pre-meet leotard selfie for the final time. She then posed with her teammates in the competition version of the leotard without the brace and said, “one last time in the pmac with my sistas 💜.” PMAC refers to the home arena for gymnastics, the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Dunne showed off a picture with Haleigh Bryant, Sierra Ballard, and Chase Brock in a bittersweet moment.
She followed it up posing with just Bryant in another leotard duo slay for the two.
The defending national champion and No. 2 Lady Tigers take on the No. 10 Georgia Bulldogs Friday, and then travel to face the Auburn Tigers before the SEC Championships and NCAAs. It’s unclear if Dunne’s season is over, but this is for sure the last time she’ll put on the leotard for the home fans.
