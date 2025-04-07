Livvy Dunne rocks kissy-face selfie with LSU 'daughter' Kailin Chio behind the scenes
Fifth-year LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne and freshman sensation Kailin Chio have become quite inseparable. The new besties hung out again in Salt Lake City, Utah, for the NCAA regionals over the weekend and took another epic selfie.
Dunne, 22, has swooned over the 18-year-old Chio’s accomplishments all season with comments like this heartwarming one. They’ve also shared an ice bath together, been roommates on the road where they did an identical pose together, and had a bikini-filled day at the pool in Louisiana. Dunne even given Chio a funny nickname and once called her a “daughter.”
Chio won a record nine SEC Freshman of the Week awards this season and is poised to help the Lady Tigers capture back-to-back NCAA titles in two weeks in Fort Worth, Texas. Like Dunne, she can also crush a leotard, but do so while getting a perfect 10 in competition.
Chio absolutely crushed at the Utah Regional Final with her 9.95 on the beam.
She also crushed her selfie with a kissy face Dunne.
And another with her biggest cheerleader.
While it appears Livvy’s career at LSU will end with her knee injury and she won’t compete in the NCAA Championships in two weeks, Chio certainly will and Dunne will be there cheering her on, and likely dropping more epic selfies like before.