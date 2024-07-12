Livvy Dunne stuns in shimmering gold on 2024 ESPYs red carpet (PHOTOS)
Livvy Dunne turns heads anywhere she goes.
So when it was announced the social media celebrity and LSU gymnast was attending the 2024 ESPY Awards, all the fashionistas online were eagerly awaiting her fit.
Per usual, Dunne delivered with a shimmering and flowy “gold medal” gown, which is very appropriate given the Summer Olympics in Paris are right around the corner.
Luckily for the proud LSU product, besides fellow superstar Flau'jae Johnson, she’ll be joined by her Tiger teammates as the gymnastics squad is also in attendance.
For those that care, the dress was designed by Sherri Hill.
Dunne’s most awesome, fabulous summer break continues!
