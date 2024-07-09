Vanessa Bryant, daughters have adorable, heartwarming summer holiday
If you live in Los Angeles, Vanessa Bryant is esteemed royalty.
So it was great to see her put aside any work obligations and enjoy the summer as a mama with her daughters.
First it was a vacation to the happiest place on earth with Natalia, 21, Bianka, 7, and Capri, 5.
In one of the photos of the Instagram slideshow, there’s a water tower with the inspirational quote, Never, ever lose sight of what’s really important.
Bryant's caption reads, “Making Memories with my babies.”
The 42-year-old business and philanthropist has been an inspiration ever since the tragic passing of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gigi in 2020, and she most recently commemorated his legacy in a heartfelt Father’s Day message.
Then once home, it was off to catch an Angel City FC game to celebrate her dear friend Sydney Leroux’s 150th cap.
And speaking of the late, great Kobe Bryant, she made sure to show her birthday love to his former Lakers teammate Pau Gasol, who of course was a major reason Kobe was able to win back-to-back championships in 2009-2010 once Shaquille O’Neal departed.
Vanessa Bryant is not only Los Angeles royalty, she’s also a great friend and mother.
And most importantly is her time with her daughters. As Bryant so aptly put it, making memories with her babies.
