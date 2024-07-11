Livvy Dunne having the most awesome, fabulous summer break (PHOTOS)
Eight million TikTok followers and 5.3 million Instagram followers.
It’s great to be LSU Tigers gymnast and social media superstar Livvy Dunne, who recently announced that she’ll return for her fifth year of eligibility. Needless to say she’s having a summer to remember.
As if she’s living in a real-life rom com, the 21 year old has parlayed her celebrity into the stratosphere.
Right before Memorial Day, the unofficial start of summer, Dunne hung out with her fellow Sports Illustrated models for a “no boys allowed” party.
Then how do you follow that up? A trip to Los Cabos, Mexico of course (fully paid for since it was a paid sponsorship). No horsing around here.
Next up, the Big Apple, New York City as the appetizer before her epic Fourth of July holiday weekend.
Now proof the social media influencer is truly A-list: an exclusive invite to the mega-superstar Michael Rubin July 4th White Party (after starting the day off with a baller red dress). Luckily she had fellow LSU Tigers Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase to make her feel at home.
And don’t worry, she still had time to hop over to Pittsburgh to be that perfect rom-com girlfriend to celebrate Pirates’ ace Paul Skenes All-Star nod.
Lizzy Dunne already has had the endless summer, and it’s not even mid-July!
