Hanna Cavinder gets cozy with UGA's Carson Beck in 4th of July TikToks
Hanna Cavinder is going viral.
One half of the social media famous Cavinder Twins created a frenzy over the holiday with some TikToks featuring Georgia Bulldogs star quarterback Carson Beck.
Cavinder, who is returning to college basketball with the Miami Hurricanes, and Beck, a two-time national champion for the Bulldogs, were cozying up in TikToks over the Fourth of July.
Beck was walking with his arm around Cavinder in the video appropriately captioned, "Happy 4th." Cavinder was wearing a Bulldogs cap.
In the background, Hanna's twin sister, Haley, can be seen with her boyfriend, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson.
Is another power couple brewing between one of the Cavinder twins and a football star?
Beck enters the 2025 college football season as one of the top prospects in the country and is expected to be among the top players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Cavinder Twins, meanwhile, will be finishing off their fifth-year of eligibility at Miami after a brief retirement from basketball.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Aww: Livvy Dunne celebrates bf’s All-Star nod in most Pittsburgh way possible
Breakout: Taylor Fritz’s GF: Morgan Riddle, the most famous woman in men’s tennis
LOL: Angel Reese’s priceless reaction to awkward, viral hot-mic moment
Runway: Cameron Brink shows ACL rehab progress in stunning pregame fit
2H2H: Deshaun Watson, girlfriend Jilly Anais pose in steamy vacation photo