Christian McCaffrey's mom crushes dance floor; Brock Purdy dorkily dances along
Go mother in law!!!
Those are usually words uttered after a huge fight with your husband’s mom, not a celebratory chant when the mother-in-law of the bride absolutely destroys the dance floor.
But such was the case when the San Francisco 49ers franchise running back Christian McCaffrey married model and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo on June 29 in Watch Hill, Rhode Island, which is apparently super, super fancy according to the Vogue exclusive. (Our favorite random celebrity guest had to be comedian Shane Gillis.)
People magazine called it a “dance-off,” so we’re not sure who the victim was at the expense of Lisa McCaffrey. And yes, that’s McCaffrey’s former Carolina Panthers teammate Luke Kuechly twirling her around in the beginning of the clip.
Culpo originally posted the viral video on her TikTok account with the caption, “Didn’t see this clip until now and just had to share… best MIL in the world!!! McCaffrey’s mama responded in kind on Instagram.
Our favorite part though is 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy dorkily dancing along like he’s at his high school prom. It’s adorable and probably why his teammates ride or die with him. Sure, they’ll ridicule him relentlessly for it. But at the same time, the good ol’ boy will take it in stride.
It’s nice that the 49ers can bond in the offseason given it’s a make-or-break year for San Francisco on the field, especially for Purdy.
Maybe Mrs. McCaffrey’s stellar moves will be reenacted with a 49ers touchdown dance.
