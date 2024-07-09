Angel Reese gets gift from Sky owner after breaking WNBA record
Angel Reese has been having an incredible rookie season.
The Chicago Sky superstar was named the June Rookie of the Month, set the WNBA record for consecutive double-doubles in a single season, and now an all-time record.
Reese broke Candace Parkers' WNBA consecutive double-doubles streak which spanned over two seasons. The national champion has 13 consecutive double-doubles, and it's all been within her debut season.
MORE: Chicago Sky's Angel Reese debuts fresh bob hairstyle, reacts with humor
To honor her effort, Reese received a gift from Chicago Sky owner Michael J. Alter.
Reese took to social media to share Alter bought a cake for the celebration.
Reese currently leads the WNBA in rebounds.
The Chicago Sky have had two consecutive days off, and will return to action on Wednesday, July 10, at home against the Atlanta Dream.
Chicago then faces a brutal schedule to close out the first half of the season ahead of the All-Star break, with two games against the New York Liberty. The first game will be at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, while the final game before break will be back in Chi-Town on Saturday, July 13.
