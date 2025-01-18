Simone Biles swoons over husband Jonathan Owens' return to viral Olympic habit
Simone Biles and her husband, Chicago Bears defensive back Jonathan Owens, enjoyed a nice date night at the soldout Stegeman Coliseum in Athens to root on the Georgia gymnastics team and co-head coach Cecile Canqueteau-Landi.
Canqueteau-Landi has been Biles' personal coach for the past eight years, so the Olympic champion had to show her support.
Biles and Owens watched as the GymDogs were able to take care of business and take down the visiting Boise State Broncos in convincing fashion, 196.825-193.600.
MORE: Simone Biles surprises Georgia gymnastics with team photo after big W
During the meet, Biles was documenting the experience and couldn't help but notice her husband returning to an old viral habit. Owens had gone viral during the Paris Olympics for taking notes during Biles' performances and keeping track of everyone's scores.
Even though Biles was not on the mat, Owens was paying close attention to every detail.
That is a student of the game right there.
MORE: Simone Biles shines in sparkly minidress with husband Jonathan Owens
Not only did Owens go viral for taking notes in Paris and cheering on his wife every step of the way, he went above and beyond with some incredible custom shirts while sitting next to Biles family.
Owens isn't the only supportive one in the relationship, either.
MORE: Simone Biles stuns in leggy red bubble skirt during GOAT bye week
After the Olympics, Biles embarked on the Gold Over America Tour with her fellow Olympic teammates and toured the country to put on a great show. When she had the free time, she would pop up and surprise Owens on the road.
As they say on the social media streets, "#CoupleGoals."
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Buffalo queen: Hailee Steinfeld rocks custom Josh Allen jacket with Bills WAGs at game
Unreal uniform: Livvy Dunne’s LSU purple leotard sparkler is July 4th fireworks worthy
How much was it?: Carson Beck’s real Miami ‘salary’ revealed, and it’s not $4 million
No way!: 7-foot-1 Shaq looks shockingly short next to 7-foot-9 Florida freshman
Groovin’: Cameron Brink flexes goofy dance after half-court shot against WNBA legend