Simone Biles swoons over husband Jonathan Owens' return to viral Olympic habit

Olympic champion Simone Biles couldn't help but point out that husband Jonathan Owens' viral Olympic habits have not gone away.

Josh Sanchez

Simone Biles calls the Dawg with her husband Jonathan Owens during a gymnastics meet between Georgia and Boise State.
Simone Biles calls the Dawg with her husband Jonathan Owens during a gymnastics meet between Georgia and Boise State. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Simone Biles and her husband, Chicago Bears defensive back Jonathan Owens, enjoyed a nice date night at the soldout Stegeman Coliseum in Athens to root on the Georgia gymnastics team and co-head coach Cecile Canqueteau-Landi.

Canqueteau-Landi has been Biles' personal coach for the past eight years, so the Olympic champion had to show her support.

Biles and Owens watched as the GymDogs were able to take care of business and take down the visiting Boise State Broncos in convincing fashion, 196.825-193.600.

During the meet, Biles was documenting the experience and couldn't help but notice her husband returning to an old viral habit. Owens had gone viral during the Paris Olympics for taking notes during Biles' performances and keeping track of everyone's scores.

Even though Biles was not on the mat, Owens was paying close attention to every detail.

Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens, Georgia gymnastics
Simone Biles/Instagram

That is a student of the game right there.

Not only did Owens go viral for taking notes in Paris and cheering on his wife every step of the way, he went above and beyond with some incredible custom shirts while sitting next to Biles family.

Owens isn't the only supportive one in the relationship, either.

Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens, Chicago Bear
USA gymnast Simone Biles poses for some pictures during warm ups as her husband Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens prepares for the Detroit Lions. / David Reginek-Imagn Images

Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens, Chicago Bears, NFL
Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens greets his wife Olympic gymnast Simone Biles on the sidelines before the game against the Green Bay Packers. / IMAGO / Newscom World

After the Olympics, Biles embarked on the Gold Over America Tour with her fellow Olympic teammates and toured the country to put on a great show. When she had the free time, she would pop up and surprise Owens on the road.

As they say on the social media streets, "#CoupleGoals."

Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

