Livvy Dunne absent from epic Simone Biles LSU Gymnastics team picture
The GOAT Simone Biles paid a visit to the defending national champion LSU gymnastics team fresh off their repeat SEC title over the weekend and posed for an epic photo. Unfortunately, it’s one photo Livvy Dunne surely will regret not being part of.
The 7-time Olympic gold medalist gymanst is the latest gymnastics superstar to drop in on the Lady Tigers as greatness recognizes greatness. We’ve seen Livvy Dunne tower over Aly Raisman, and when Sunisa Lee posed in an epic side-by-side with Dunne after checking out her Auburn Tigers take on LSU.
Biles made the road trip to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to check out the Lady Tigers — and a real tiger.
She first met with and posed with Zoe Miller after her surprise visit was foiled. Both Biles and Miller are from Spring, Texas.
Shen then met up with the squad and took a GOAT-like photo with some serious talent on the LSU squad like reigning national champion for all-around in Haleigh Bryant (far left) and freshman sensation Kailin Chio (third from left back row). Dunne was unfortunately absent from this photo, though.
Dunne had a big day making headlines with her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit drop, and is still rehabbing an injured knee so there were plenty of reasons she was absent.
Billes, who previously posed with another SEC team in the Georgia Bulldogs, no doubt was impressed by the talent at LSU.
The Lady Tigers are preparing for next week’s NCAA regionals at Penn State on April 3 where they hope for a chance to repeat as champions.
Before she left, Biles gave the team a little advice: “Stay Golden.”