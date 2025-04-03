LSU gymnastics stars Amari Drayton, Konnor McClain flex 'Crown Jewel' leos
The No. 1-ranked LSU gymnastics team returns to the mats on Thursday night for the NCAA Regionals at Rec Hall in Unversity Park, Pennsylvania.
LSU brings a loaded squad to the Penn State Regionals with five All-Americans on the roster: Kailin Chio, Konnor McClain, Aleah Finnegan, Haleigh Bryant, and Amari Drayton.
Ahead of Thursday's meet, which begins at 7:00 p.m. ET, Konnor McClain and Amari Drayton showed off the Lady Tigers' leotards for the beginning of their postseason run.
On Thursday, LSU will be rocking their "Crown Jewel" leos. "Every Queen Needs A Crown," the LSU gymnastics Instagram account wrote when unveiling the look.
The purple leos from GK Elite feature a bedazzled patter on the front that gives the silhouette of a crown, while the sleeves have jewels making up the shape of a crown and the SEC logo.
On the back, there is another crown with the words "Geaux Tigers."
This week, Tigers head coach Jay Clark spoke on the team's mindset as they prepare for their postseason run and aim for a repeat after winning the first national championship in program history a year ago.
“Mindset is a permanent intention for us. Our goals this week are the same as they’ve been all year. We need to stay where we have been and advance,” said Clark, via LSUSports.net.
The Lady Tigers compete in Session II along with No. 16 Arkansas, Michigan, and Maryland. The Tigers will start with the floor exercise and rotate to the vault and bars before finishing on the balance beam.
The top two teams will advance to the Regional Final on Saturday, April 5. with the action airing on ESPN+.