The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne swoons over LSU gymnastics teammate Kaliya Lincoln's new Aurora Bliss leo

LSU gymnastics and social media star Livvy Dunne couldn't get enough of teammate Kaliya Lincoln showing off a new Aura Bliss leotard.

Josh Sanchez

Kaliya Lincoln competes on floor during the Women's U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Team Trials.
Kaliya Lincoln competes on floor during the Women's U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Team Trials. / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

The LSU gymnastics team is keeping its hope of repeating as national champions alive. This week, the Lady Tigers will dip their toes into the NCAA Tournament waters to ramp up the intensity.

Among those who are excited for the tournament is Tigers social media starley Livvy Dunne, who is always hyping up her teammates.

Livvy has been recovering from a knee injury since January, but has not stopped showing her support for her fellow Tigers and cheering on the team as a leader on the mats. Recently, she spread her love to freshman teammate Kaliya Lincoln.

MORE: Livvy Dunne hypes LSU gymnastics teammate Kaliya Lincoln's floor exercise

Lincoln showed off a new "Aurora Bliss" leotard from Ozone.

"The Aurora Bliss leo embodies my artistry by blending fluidity and elegance. This design reflects my passion for shine, movement, and creative expression," she said about the leo.

Several of Kaliya's LSU teammates jumped into the comments section to show her love and hype up the leo.

MORE: Livvy Dunne, LSU gymnastics teammate Kailin Chio share cold bath after practice

Among them, of course, was Livvy, who wrote, "Felt the aura from 3 scrolls away." All Americans Aleah Finnegan and Kailin Chio also jumped in with the love.

Livvy Dunne, Aleah Finnegan, Kailin Chio, LSU gymnastics
Instagram

The sisterhood is strong.

MORE: Livvy Dunne sizzles in LSU iced-out ‘Wonder Woman’ leotard

Kaliyah won gold in the 2023 Pan American Games and was an alternate for the 2024 Olympic team after placing fifth on floor exercise and 9th in the all-around at the 2024 United States Olympic trials.

Now, the 18-year-old is showing out in Baton Rouge.

LSU gymnast Kaliya Lincoln
Kaliya Lincoln / Instagram

Up next for Lincoln and the Lady Tigers is the NCAA Regional Second Round on Thursday, April 3, at Rec Hall in University Park, Pennsylvania. LSU competes in Session II along with No. 16 Arkansas, Michigan, and either Maryland or West Virginia.

MORE: Kailin Chio snaps sparkly LSU gymnastics leotard selfie

The top two teams will advance to the Regional Final on Saturday, April 5. with the action airing on ESPN+.

LSU gymnast Kaliya Lincoln
Kaliya Lincoln / Instagram
Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/Fashion