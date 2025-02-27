LSU gymnastics star Kailin Chio is crushing in classroom with STEM major
The defending national champion LSU Tigers gymnastics team has kept the momentum rolling into the 2024-25 season. The No. 2-ranked Tigers have a National Qualifying Score (NQS) of 197.540, trailing the top-ranked Oklahoma Sooners by three-one hundredths of a point.
A key to LSU's success this season has been freshman sensation Kailin Chio.
The 18-year-old Henderson, Nevada native recently claimed her latest SEC Freshman of the Week, making it four consecutive titles and her sixth of the season.
MORE: Livvy Dunne crowns LSU star Kailin Chio 1-word title after latest award
Chio earned the honor for her standout performance against the No. 10 Kentucky Wildcats. She scored a 9.875 on bars in the first rotation, a team-high 9.925 on the vault, a 9.825 on the floor routine in the third rotation, and a 9.775 on beam to wrap up the win.
Not only has Chio been a standout on the mats, she's been crushing it in the classroom. She balances life as a student-athlete while studying in a STEM-related field, kinesiology, pre-med. In a partnership with ExxonMobil Baton Rouge, Chio detailed why she chose to study in a STEM related field.
"As an athlete, I've had injuries of my own and it inspired me to help others by learning different innovative practices," Chio wrote. "My personal experiences may help improve advancements in the medical field.
MORE: Livvy Dunne, LSU gymnastics teammate Kailin Chio share cold bath after practice
"It's always been a dream of mine to work in the medical field and give back to others.
Excelling on and off of the mats, Kailin Chio is on her way to being a real-life superwoman.
Up next for LSU is the Podium Challenge against George Washington on Friday, February 28. The meet will take place at the Raising Cane's River Center in Baton Rouge.
