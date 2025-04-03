LSU gymnastics star Kailin Chio gets high praise from Olympic champion
The top-ranked LSU gymnastics team kicks off its postseason run on Thursday, April 3 in the second round of the Penn State Regional as their quest to repeat as national champions kicks into high gear.
The Lady Tigers are led by All-Americans Kailin Chio, Konnor McClain, Aleah Finnegan, Haleigh Bryant, and Amari Drayton.
Chio, LSU's freshman sensation, was also named the SEC Freshman of the Year, and is widely regarded as one of the best vaulters in the country.
Ahead of the second round of the Penn State Regional, three-time Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman discussed Chio on the SEC Network and labeled her as "one of the greatest freshmen in collegiate gymnastics.
"The first one I want to talk about is Kailin Chio which is in my opinion probably one of the greatest freshmen in collegiate gymnastics," Raisman said in the video which you can view on the second slide below.
"She is just fantastic. The way that she has been so consistent and somehow manages to just keep her feet glued to the mat when she does these vaults."
That is some serious praise.
The 18-year-old Henderson, Nevada native excelled before stepping onto the mats, winning gold in the team competition at the Junior Pan American Championships. She also won two gold medals, team and floor exercise, in the Junior Pan American Games in 2021.
At LSU, she picked up right where she left off.
Chio and the Lady Tigers compete in Session II along with No. 16 Arkansas, Michigan, and Maryland.
The Tigers will start with the floor exercise and rotate to the vault and bars before finishing on the balance beam.
The top two teams will advance to the Regional Final on Saturday, April 5. with the action airing on ESPN+.