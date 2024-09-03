Haleigh Bryant shares beach photos with Livvy Dunne, LSU teammates
The LSU gymnastics team had quite the Labor Day Weekend, kicking back in Gulf Shores, Alabama, as part of their annual end-of-summer retreat.
LSU is preparing to defend its national championship during the 2024-25 season, so a little extra team bonding was in order.
With the weekend in the books, LSU star Haleigh Bryant took to social media to share some photos from the trip. She posted a photo dump on Instagram that included multiple photos on the beach with social media starlet Livvy Dunne and her other Tigers teammates.
MORE: Livvy Dunne, LSU-er Alexis Jeffrey sizzle in bikini photos on team bonding weekend
Whether it was thrill-seeking activities like skydiving, simply kicking back on the beach, or laying out goals for the upcoming season with a team vision board, everyone was having fun.
This trip should do wonders for team chemistry entering a new season.
To cap off the 2023-24 campaign, the Tigers finished off an incredible season with Aleah Finnegan lifting LSU to its first-ever NCAA Championship in gymnastics. Finnegan clinched the title with a nearly perfect 9.95 on the beam. LSU's final rotation earned a score of 49.7625, the highest mark in program history and an NCAA Championship record.
Now, they'll be looking for a repeat.
