Meghan Markle shines in white gown, survives awkward Serena Williams joke at 2024 ESPYs
It’s one thing to live under the celebrity microscope. It’s quite another to survive the glaring scrutiny that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have to endure on a daily basis.
So it’s always a big deal when the exiled royal couple decides to attend a public event, like they did for the 2024 ESPY Awards, where the Duke of Sussex received the Pat Tillman Award for Service. It also helps that Markle and this year’s host, the tennis GOAT Serena Williams, are close friends.
While Markle and Prince Harry avoided the red carpet, they were found backstage and in the audience, and the always fashionable Duchess of Sussex didn’t disappoint in a white halter gown.
Markle and Prince Harry also put on a brave face when her dear friend delivered an awkward joke that should have never the final cut.
“This is my night,” Williams attempted to joke. “And I don’t want to be overshadowed by the accusations that you guys are taking up too much oxygen.”
Alrighty then. Markle nailed the faux laughter.
In all seriousness, this was a night to raise awareness for Prince Harry’s passionate calling, The Invictus Games.
And his consequent speech was truly inspiring.
In the end, it was a great night for Markle and Prince Harry. Not even an ill-fated Williams zinger could ruin it.
