Michael Vick looks like he could still play in Norfolk State head coach fit debut
Michael Vick hasn’t played football since retiring from the NFL in 2017, but the new Norfolk State Spartans head coach still looks like he could.
Vick, now 44 years old, was formally introduced as the new coach of the HBCU Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference team.
Vick threw for 22,464 Yards and 133 touchdowns in his 13-year NFL career that was largely with the Atlanta Falcons and the Philadelphia Eagles where he made the Pro Bowl four times. He’s also a college legend for his time as a Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback where he was nominated for the Heisman Trophy in 1999.
Vick has come a long way since the scandal that hurt his reputation in 2007 after he pleaded guilty for his involvement in a dog fighting ring and spent 21 months in federal prison.
Now, he’s the coach of Norfolk State as a Virginia native and showed off his head coach fit looking like he could still get out there himself.
He even got a Vick No. 7 jersey.
Vick will no doubt bring in recruits on his name alone.
The team went 4-8 overall this season and 2-3 in the division. Vick has his work cut out for him, but he’s overcome a lot already in his life to get to this opportunity for another chance to shine. Congrats to coach Michael Vick and Norfolk State.
