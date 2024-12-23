Michael Vick’s wife not happy with Norfolk State HC gig for funny reason
Michael Vick was introduced as the new head coach of the Norfolk State Spartans with his wife by his side for his big day, but she wasn’t thrilled about having to hold up the green and gold team colors.
The 44-year-old Vick, who last played in the NFL in 2017 after a 13-year career mainly with the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles, takes over the HBCU school that went 4-8 last season. For the announcement his wife Kijafa Vick, 43, was there as Michael put on his Spartans coaching uniform looking like her could still play.
Kijafa then was with him as Michael held up a custom Vick No. 7 jersey for the team.
Afterward, Kijafa took to her Instagram to talk how she felt, and her response was hilarious as she rolled her eyes talking about holding up the green and gold colors because she went to Hampton University. She said, “It’s forever blue and white. Forever!” She went on to say, however, that “It’s still my HBCU family, so I’m proud. Norfolk State we here, baby. We here!”
Kijafa also had an eye-popping fire black fit on as well.
Kijafa is a business woman, philanthropist, and reality TV star on shows like "Baller Wives" and "The Michael Vick Project." The two met in 2002 and dated for several years before he proposed in 2009 during his 29th birthday. They married in 2012 in a lavish Miami, Florida, ceremony. The have three children together Jada Vick, 20, London Vick, 17, and Michael Vick Junior, 7.
Congrats to Michael Vick and his family on his huge accomplishment.
