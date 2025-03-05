Knicks WAG Jordyn Woods 'F**k cancer' tweet goes viral as Karl-Anthony Towns sits out
Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods always have each other's backs.
And to be clear, as of this posting, there is no correlation between Woods' two-word tweet, "F**k cancer," and Towns sitting out for personal reasons of last night's game in the New York Knicks loss to the Golden State Warriors, 114-102, at Madison Square Garden.
But last night and the day after, Knicks fans, including celebrities like Ben Stiller, are flooding the comments with prayers and support for KAT, 29, and his social media influencer and fashionista girlfriend Woods, 27.
Stiller, who lost his own father, made famous by "Seinfeld," to cancer in 2017, simply wrote, "Agree" with Knicks heart-emojis colors. Sadly, that's the same year Woods lost her dad to cancer too.
When New York's head coach Tom Thibodeau was asked why the 7-footer was missing the game, he didn't have much more information.
“I can’t answer that,” Thibodeau said. “I can’t, because I just don’t know, so when he’s ready to come back, obviously we want him back. But he needs some time right now.”
Two weeks ago, Woods gushed with a post about her man for Valentine's Day with an extensive Instagram carousel with the simple caption, "my valentine ❤️."
KAT tragically lost his mother, Jackie Cruz-Towns, to complications from COVID in 2020, when he shared an emotional 18-minute YouTube video, "THE TOUGHEST YEAR OF MY LIFE."
"I leaned on her because she's one of those only people who actually knew how I was feeling and what I was going through," KAT has said about Woods.
Let's hope they're leaning on each other as they get through this rough patch.
