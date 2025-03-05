The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Knicks WAG Jordyn Woods 'F**k cancer' tweet goes viral as Karl-Anthony Towns sits out

Karl-Anthony Towns long-time girlfriend's two-word tweet had New York Knicks fans supporting the couple and hoping for the best.

Matthew Graham

IMAGO/Panoramic by PsnewZ
In this story:

Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods always have each other's backs.

And to be clear, as of this posting, there is no correlation between Woods' two-word tweet, "F**k cancer," and Towns sitting out for personal reasons of last night's game in the New York Knicks loss to the Golden State Warriors, 114-102, at Madison Square Garden.

RELATED: Knicks WAG Jordyn Woods in pink-string bikini makes Suni Lee swoon

NBA WAG Jordyn Woods with New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns
Jordyn Woods / Instagram

But last night and the day after, Knicks fans, including celebrities like Ben Stiller, are flooding the comments with prayers and support for KAT, 29, and his social media influencer and fashionista girlfriend Woods, 27.

Stiller, who lost his own father, made famous by "Seinfeld," to cancer in 2017, simply wrote, "Agree" with Knicks heart-emojis colors. Sadly, that's the same year Woods lost her dad to cancer too.

RELATED: Jordyn Woods posts heartfelt note to Anthony Edwards’ gf for her baby girl

When New York's head coach Tom Thibodeau was asked why the 7-footer was missing the game, he didn't have much more information.

“I can’t answer that,” Thibodeau said. “I can’t, because I just don’t know, so when he’s ready to come back, obviously we want him back. But he needs some time right now.”

Two weeks ago, Woods gushed with a post about her man for Valentine's Day with an extensive Instagram carousel with the simple caption, "my valentine ❤️."

Jordyn Woods, Karl-Anthony Towns
Jordyn Woods gushing about her valentine Karl-Anthony Towns a couple of weeks ago. / Jordyn Woods/Instagram

KAT tragically lost his mother, Jackie Cruz-Towns, to complications from COVID in 2020, when he shared an emotional 18-minute YouTube video, "THE TOUGHEST YEAR OF MY LIFE."

"I leaned on her because she's one of those only people who actually knew how I was feeling and what I was going through," KAT has said about Woods.

Let's hope they're leaning on each other as they get through this rough patch.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

No way: Molly Qerim shares throwback photo with famous ex-husband, new ‘FT’ analyst

Smokin’: Livvy Dunne has 2-word cheer for LSU gymnastics Mardi Gras leotards

Ahhh: Lions HC Dan Campbell’s wife captures adorable moment after NFL combine trip

Sizzling sis: Carson Beck’s Georgia cheerleader sister Kylie slays dance in crop top

QB-won: Josh Allen shares rare emoji emotion for Hailee Steinfeld’s huge honor

Published |Modified
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/News