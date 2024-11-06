Nelly Korda is unrecognizable in stunning one-piece for SI Swimsuit shoot
Nelly Korda is taking the notion of letting her hair down to a totally different level.
On the golf course as the LPGA's No. 1 ranked player and just named LPGA Player of the Year, the 26-year-old American sensation usually has her hair tied back, wearing a hat on the golf course in stylish on-the-links attire. That's why the juxtaposition of her recently revealed Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot in Boca Raton, Florida is so stunning and dramatic.
RELATED: See Korda wow in a bikini as well in her SI Swimsuit behind-the-scenes photos
The two-time LPGA major champion and 2020 Olympic gold medalist could easily be mistaken for a full-time model as she literally lets her hair down in a majestic black, backless LaQuan Smith one-shoulder one-piece. The transformation is truly astounding.
RELATED: See more photos of Nelly Korda in her gorgeous one-piece for SI Swimsuit
Also astounding was Korda's 2024 golf season, where she earned the LPGA Player of the Year by winning five tournaments in a row, including another major at the Chevron Championship.
Needless to say that if the golf career ever takes a dip, modeling could easily become a backup option. Or better yet, why not do both?
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Heiress queen: Gracie Hunt wows in Chiefs miniskirt for her new NFL collection
MNF queen too: Gracie Hunt drops best fit of season in Louis Vuitton jacket, miniskirt
New Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry stuns in low-cut corset all-black fit
Primetime pad: Deion Sanders’ problematic 5,000-acre Texas ranch home for bye week
Midwest charmers: Brock Purdy, wife Jenna post rare photos together on 49ers bye