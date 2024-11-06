The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Nelly Korda is unrecognizable in stunning one-piece for SI Swimsuit shoot

The LPGA star and Player of the Year flawlessly transforms into a a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model in a mesmerizing black backless one-piece.

Matthew Graham

Sep 15, 2024: Nelly Korda of Team USA during the Solheim Cup 2024 at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club
Sep 15, 2024: Nelly Korda of Team USA during the Solheim Cup 2024 at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Nelly Korda is taking the notion of letting her hair down to a totally different level.

On the golf course as the LPGA's No. 1 ranked player and just named LPGA Player of the Year, the 26-year-old American sensation usually has her hair tied back, wearing a hat on the golf course in stylish on-the-links attire. That's why the juxtaposition of her recently revealed Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot in Boca Raton, Florida is so stunning and dramatic.

Nelly Korda
Nelly Korda poses for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in an elegant one-shoulder one-piece. / Nelly Korda/Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

The two-time LPGA major champion and 2020 Olympic gold medalist could easily be mistaken for a full-time model as she literally lets her hair down in a majestic black, backless LaQuan Smith one-shoulder one-piece. The transformation is truly astounding.

Also astounding was Korda's 2024 golf season, where she earned the LPGA Player of the Year by winning five tournaments in a row, including another major at the Chevron Championship.

Needless to say that if the golf career ever takes a dip, modeling could easily become a backup option. Or better yet, why not do both?

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

