Brock Purdy, wife Jenna post rare photos together on 49ers bye week vacation
Brock Purdy is enjoying his bye week with his wife Jenna Purdy, giving us a rare glimpse of the newlyweds together.
The San Francisco 49ers quarterback is also getting some much-needed time off after a 4-4 start to the season, and the couple headed to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for some relaxation in nature. They joined teammate George Kittle and his wife Claire Kittle, in what was also a bromance weekend for Brock and George.
Brock and Jenna just tied the knot in Des Moines, Iowa, on March 9, 2024. Brock and Jenna (Brandt) met as students at Iowa State University, where he played football and she was on the volleyball team.
With the week off, they shared some great photos together while enjoying all their “little mountain getaway” had to offer.
Jenna also took some fun photos of Brock enjoying himself.
Here’s Brock fishing:
Here’s Brock in the hot tub with a tremendous view:
Here’s Brock by the fire with a hot beverage:
It’s great to see them having fun and enjoying some couple’s time. Purdy and the 49ers return to action Sunday at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a critical second-half of the season NFC matchup.
Purdy has thrown for 2101 yards, with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions so far this season.
49ers fans hope this bye week mountain getaway is exactly what Brock needs to finish the year strong and bring the team back to the Super Bowl.
