Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry stuns in low-cut corset all-black fit at Ole Miss party
Lane Kiffin’s daughter has been an MVP for the Ole Miss Rebels and dad all season.
The 19-year-old sophomore at the school is usually posting selfies showing her school pride, or in a low-cut polka dot cocktail dress for a football Saturday.
She’s also a main reason dad stayed to coach at the school. When he got his 100th overall college win, Landry gave him a sweet gift.
RELATED: Gracie Hunt’s sister Ava posts SMU cheerleader selfie after big Pitt win
In her latest Instagram post, Landry showed a new, glammed-up look in a low-cut all-black corset in what looks to be a costume party.
Landry definitely slayed that look.
RELATED: Loreal Sarkisian recreates Beyoncé’s red leather look with unique twist
Kiffin’s other daughter Presley is headed to play volleyball at USC and his son Knox is an aspiring high school quarterback for the 2028 class. All three children are from Kiffin’s ex, Layla Kiffin. Lane now is dating Sally Rychlak, who graduated from Ole Miss in 2019.
No. 16 Ole Miss has a huge game on Saturday against the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs. No doubt Landry will be there to support dad and the team wearing something stunning and MVP-worthy as usual.
Fore!: Paige Spiranac rocks low-cut halter top to announce major career news
Heisman worthy: Carson Beck’s sister Kylie flaunts flawless legs before Georgia game
Hallo-wow: Angel Reese paints herself green, dyes hair bright red as Poison Ivy
Rapper riff: Drake owned by Demar DeRozan in Kendrick Lamar revenge fail
Dodger darling: Mamiko Tanaka poses for Dodgers fans without husband Ohtani