Gracie Hunt drops best fit of season in Chiefs miniskirt, Louis Vuitton jacket
Gracie Hunt is going to look good rain, sun, snow, or whatever elements she’s wearing a fit in.
For Monday Night Football, the oldest Kansas City Chiefs heiress was on the sidelines against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the rain looking as good as ever in a miniskirt from her own collection and a fire Louis Vuitton jacket.
The 25-year-old former Miss Kansas was also there with new boyfriend Cody Keith in a rare moment of them together in public. The two were caught in a beautiful moment together, but it was hard to look past Gracie’s incredible outfit.
RELATED: Gracie Hunt goes Halloween superhero twins with boyfriend in 'Team USA' costumes
That’s a stunning look from Gracie. Her own design with the Louis V is a winning combo.
Gracie is the oldest daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and mom Tavia Hunt. Knobel Hunt, 22, and Ava Hunt, 19, are the other children.
RELATED: Gracie Hunt sizzles in unreal pickleball minidress with boyfriend
Her boyfriend Keith was a backup quarterback for the East Carolina Pirates and graduated from the university with a Bachelor of Science degree. He went on to attend training camps with the Baltimore Ravens, Washington Redskins, and Indianapolis Colts, before taking a pre-season roster spot with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League.
Meanwhile, the Chiefs are going for an unprecedented third straight Super Bowl.
Life’s pretty dang good for Gracie Hunt these days, even if it is a rainy one.
Fore!: Paige Spiranac rocks low-cut halter top to announce major career news
Heisman worthy: Carson Beck’s sister Kylie flaunts flawless legs before Georgia game
Hallo-wow: Angel Reese paints herself green, dyes hair bright red as Poison Ivy
Rapper riff: Drake owned by Demar DeRozan in Kendrick Lamar revenge fail
Dodger darling: Mamiko Tanaka poses for Dodgers fans without husband Ohtani