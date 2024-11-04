Deion Sanders’ problematic 5000-acre Texas ranch home for Colorado bye week
Deion Sanders is a country boy at heart.
The former NFL star and Hall of Famer for the Dallas Cowboys and current head coach for the Colorado Buffaloes owns a massive 5000-acre ranch property in Texas.
Sanders is on a five-year $29.5 million salary with Colorado after making $45 million as a player, plus has several current endorsements. He can afford a lot of property (and those Louis Vuitton recruiting letters.)
While Colorado was on a bye week, Coach Prime took his star pupil and Heisman candidate Travis Hunter to the property for some fine country living. Sanders gave a rare look at the property while riding around on his four-wheeler equipped with a shotgun to protect himself from all the wildlife like coyotes, snakes, and invasive hogs, which are a major problem in the area because they tear up the land.
Take a look at the massive house that sits on the property that Sanders gave a sneak peek of.
Deion showed off more of the property on YouTube as well.
Hunter looked like he enjoyed himself as well trying to catch some fish with coach.
And stealing coach’s whip.
Now back to his hog problem, which is common throughout the state. The Houston Chronicle detailed why it’s such a big issue.
”Wild pigs, whose population has nearly tripled over the last four decades, are a known nuisance across Texas. The invasive species that eats plants is said to cause somewhere around $2.5 billion in damage annually in the U.S., being particularly harmful to soil and vegetation.”
When you have 5000 acres there’s bound to be a wildlife problem somewhere. At least Coach Prime can afford it.
