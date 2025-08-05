New ESPN hire Katie Feeney teases 'College GameDay' role in summer casual fit
Katie Feeney has hit the ground running at ESPN.
After a media blitz yesterday announcing the 22-year-old influencer would be joining the Worldwide Leader in Sports across their social, digital, and on-air channels, the Penn State alum has been busy putting in the work to give fans a glimpse of the kind of content she'll be producing for the Disney-owned network.
While it was only a slight tease she shared today, the most intriguing aspect of the newly created role will be how Feeney is implemented on ESPN's most important non-live sports franchise, "College GameDay."
A big part of gaining those 14 million followers across TikTok, YouTube Shorts, Instagram, and Snapchat was because of her time documenting the college student life while at Penn State, including have an official partnership with the Nittany Lions football team.
"The best time of year is almost here!!," Feeney wrote on her Instagram Stories, pointing up to a "College GameDay" production truck.
"GameDay" prides itself on having a tailgate-like atmosphere, and even Feeney's casual summer fit in a black blouse, white shorts with matching white shoes probably teases the kind of vibe the former Washington Commanders social media coordinator will bring to the set.
Besides her "College GameDay" duties, she'll be the lead on "SportsCenter" on Snapchat, the social platform that helped make her a millionaire in high school, as well as working on "Sunday NFL Countdown" and "Monday Night Countdown."
In a race to hit a younger demographic, ESPN has certainly made a noticeable splash. Time will tell to see if it works.
