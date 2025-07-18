The Athlete Lifestyle logo

LeBron James’ wife Savannah looks unrecognizable with dramatic new hairdo

King James’ queen rocks a drastic new look for the summer.

Matt Ryan

Savannah James with LeBron.
Savannah James with LeBron.

LeBron James has been quite the talk of the NBA offseason. His wife just entered the conversation with her dramatic new look.

Much has been made of Los Angeles Lakers superstar opting into the final year of his contract and the rumors he’s unhappy about a how the team included Luka Doncic in conversations about the future and he wasn’t aware.

The 40-year-old four-time NBA champ was seen recently in Puerto Rico dancing his behind off at a Bad Bunny concert and then getting rowdy with on-court rival Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors.

RELATED: LeBron’s daughter Zhuri shows off handles with basketball, handshake skills with dad

His wife, Savannah James, meanwhile held it down at son Bronny’s Summer League Game in adorable matching Chanel fits with 10-year-old daughter Zhuri.

Bronny, Savannah, Zhuri, Bryce, LeBron
Bronny, Savannah, Zhuri, Bryce, LeBron

Now, she unveiled a new hairdo where she looks incredible.

RELATED: LeBron’s wife Savannah reveals son Bryce’s embarrassing nickname in grad post

Savannah James
Savannah James

She looks like a new person compared to before:

Savannah James
Savannah James

LeBron and Savannah have been together since high school and tied the knot in 2013. They have Bronny, 20, Bryce, 18, who just graduated high school with an emotional mom and is headed to play basketball for the Arizona Wildcats, and Zhuri.

King James will be entering his 23rd season in the NBA, and he’ll have his queen by his side.

LeBron James and Savannah James.
LeBron James and Savannah James

