Josh Allen is emotional proud brother for sister’s Bills-inspired baby news

Bills quarterback Josh Allen's sister makes her superstar brother tear-eyed over her latest baby company announcement.

Emily Bicks

July 23, 2025: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen at training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford.
July 23, 2025: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen at training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is back in Orchard Park for training camp after an exciting offseason. The league's reigning MVP tied to the knot with actress Hailee Steinfeld in gorgeous wedding ceremony at San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, California.

While the newly-married man spent the summer soaking up quality time with his wife and family, he's happy to be back to work at St. John Fisher University.

"I mean every moment you're awake you're around your teammates, around your friends, around the strength staff, getting worked on. And there's no better way to get better at football than here," Allen told reporters.

Josh Allen
July 24, 2025: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen stretches with the team at training camp at St. John Fisher University. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As for having HBO's cameras around to film the training camp edition of "Hard Knocks," Allen's warmed up to the situation. "This is what a good organization looks like," Allen said. "And people are going to get a sneak peek into that and just how we operate."

Helping cheer on the Bills this season, his older sister, Nicala Madden and her husband, Brayden Madden. Allen and Steinfeld are auntie and uncle to their two boys, Kashtyn and Cooper.

Josh Allen, Nicala Madden, Hailee Steinfeld,
@nicalamadden/Instagram

While Nicala works as a real estate agent in Fresno, California, she also launched a baby clothing company called Little Dreamers Co.

Josh Allen's family
Nov. 26, 2021: Bills quarterback Josh Allen's sister MaKenna Allen (L), his mom, LaVonne Allen (center), and older sister, Nicala Madden (R). / @kenna5__/Instagram

Josh Allen's Sister Launched a New Line of Baby Clothes Inspired By the Bills QB

On Thursday, July 24, she announced the company is launching a new line inspired by her brother called "17 Sideline Snuggles." Allen was incredibly moved by the announcement.

Josh Allen, Nicala Madden
@joshallenqb/Instagram

The Bills star shared the news on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "So proud of you sis 🥹. Go check out @littledreamerscompany. ❤️💙."

Published
Emily Bicks
EMILY BICKS

Emily Bicks is a sports reporter with over a decade of experience in journalism. In addition to her work at The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, she covers the NFL for Heavy Sports. Her previous work includes founding an entertainment column for the New York Observer, writing for Refinery29, Variety, and Tribune Media.

