The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Angel Reese, Paige Bueckers crush duo locker room dance at WNBA All-Star Game

The two All-Star teammates go viral as dance partners before tip off in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Matt Ryan

Team Collier forward Angel Reese (5) looks on before the 2025 WNBA All Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Team Collier forward Angel Reese (5) looks on before the 2025 WNBA All Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Angel Reese and Paige Bueckers make quite the All-Star teammates — they also made quite the dance partners in the locker room.

Reese is making her second All-Star appearance with the Chicago Sky, while Bueckers is in her first as the No. 1 overall pick with the Dallas Wings.

Bueckers has been a big topic with hard launching her relationship with former UConn Huskies teammate Azzi Fudd, and seen partying with her as a “power couple” after Friday night’s skills competition and 3-point contest events.

RELATED: Caitlin Clark wins at All-Star Game with fit entrance despite Fever star not playing

Bueckers also made quite the entrance with her first All-Star tunnel fit in her unique style. So did Reese, who is always a fit All-Star.

Angel Rees
Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese arrives Saturday, July 19, 2025, before the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The former LSU Tigers star and the ex-Huskies star are both on Team Collier for the game, but teammed up before tip off for a fun dance.

RELATED: Hating on Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese is ruining WNBA for the rest of us

We know Bueckers can dance with all her Fudd TikToks over the years at UConn together, but this was fun seeing the two WNBA stars enjoying themselves.

Bueckers is averaging 18.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.1 assist per game this season, while the double-double queen Reese is averaging 14.0 points and 12.6 rebounds.

While they are stars on the court, Reese and Bueckers showed why they are off it as well.

Angel Reese and Paige Bueckers
Angel Reese/TikTok

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Just like pops: Ayesha Curry shares baby Cai photo looking exactly like dad Steph

Cute couple: Paige Bueckers holds Azzi Fudd’s in adorable behind-the-scenes video

Speaking of…: Russell Wilson’s kids, wife Ciara do matching all-black fit photo for dad

Wowza: Serena Williams unrecognizable from playing days with new trimmed look

Awww: Brittany Mahomes gushes over cute baby Golden reunion after Miami trip

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/News