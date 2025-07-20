Angel Reese, Paige Bueckers crush duo locker room dance at WNBA All-Star Game
Angel Reese and Paige Bueckers make quite the All-Star teammates — they also made quite the dance partners in the locker room.
Reese is making her second All-Star appearance with the Chicago Sky, while Bueckers is in her first as the No. 1 overall pick with the Dallas Wings.
Bueckers has been a big topic with hard launching her relationship with former UConn Huskies teammate Azzi Fudd, and seen partying with her as a “power couple” after Friday night’s skills competition and 3-point contest events.
Bueckers also made quite the entrance with her first All-Star tunnel fit in her unique style. So did Reese, who is always a fit All-Star.
The former LSU Tigers star and the ex-Huskies star are both on Team Collier for the game, but teammed up before tip off for a fun dance.
We know Bueckers can dance with all her Fudd TikToks over the years at UConn together, but this was fun seeing the two WNBA stars enjoying themselves.
Bueckers is averaging 18.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.1 assist per game this season, while the double-double queen Reese is averaging 14.0 points and 12.6 rebounds.
While they are stars on the court, Reese and Bueckers showed why they are off it as well.
