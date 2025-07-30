The Athlete Lifestyle logo

ESPN star Erin Dolan shares abs-revealing crop top selfie for NFL season starting

The "Sunday NFL Countdown" gambling analyst showed off her workout fit to celebrate the NFL season starting with a NSFW message.

Matthew Graham

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Are you ready for some football?

ESPN star Erin Dolan apparently is.

RELATED: Alec Bohm's ESPN gf Erin Dolan posts bikini selfie to match his Phillies hot streak

Erin Dolan
Erin Dolan/Instagram

The "ESPN Bet Live" and "Sunday NFL Countdown" on-air betting analyst, not to mention famous girlfriend of Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm, showed off her abs in a black workout crop top with matching pants to celebrate the the start of NFL training camps.

Posting on her IG Stories, Dolan captioned the selfie flex, "As soon as NFL camps start, I start working out again. Not a football player[,] but ya know[,] can't talk sh*t if I'm soft."

RELATED: ESPN's Erin Dolan flaunts bold Phillies fit at Mets game after smack-talking rival

Erin Dolan, Erin Kate Dolan
Erin Dolan/Instagram

Growing up in Philly and being a die-hard Philadelphia sports fan, most notably hard launching her relationship with Bohm at the Super Bowl in New Orleans, where of course the 29 year old saw the Philadelphia Eagles demolish the Kansas City Chiefs, she is probably used to talking s**t.

Erin Dolan, Alec Bohm
Erin Dolan/Instagram

Her boyfriend is still recovering from a fractured left rib, and with the MLB trade deadline looming, the soon-to-be 29 year old is constantly rumored to be traded from Dolan's favorite baseball team.

If that happens, watch out. A fit, s**t-talking Dolan might be on the warpath. The big question is, would she still root for the Phillies?

Erin Dolan, Erin Kate Dolan
Erin Dolan/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

New WNBA besties: Paige Bueckers, Angel Reese crush duo locker room dance

Love on the links: Klay Thompson dresses gf Megan Thee Stallion in first-ever golf fit

Who’s that girl?: LeBron James’ wife Savannah looks unrecognizable with new ‘do

Proud bro: Josh Allen is emotional proud brother for sister’s Bills’ inspired baby news

Windy City stopper?: Northwestern shows off snow-proof most expensive CFB stadium

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Fashion