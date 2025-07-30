ESPN star Erin Dolan shares abs-revealing crop top selfie for NFL season starting
Are you ready for some football?
ESPN star Erin Dolan apparently is.
The "ESPN Bet Live" and "Sunday NFL Countdown" on-air betting analyst, not to mention famous girlfriend of Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm, showed off her abs in a black workout crop top with matching pants to celebrate the the start of NFL training camps.
Posting on her IG Stories, Dolan captioned the selfie flex, "As soon as NFL camps start, I start working out again. Not a football player[,] but ya know[,] can't talk sh*t if I'm soft."
Growing up in Philly and being a die-hard Philadelphia sports fan, most notably hard launching her relationship with Bohm at the Super Bowl in New Orleans, where of course the 29 year old saw the Philadelphia Eagles demolish the Kansas City Chiefs, she is probably used to talking s**t.
Her boyfriend is still recovering from a fractured left rib, and with the MLB trade deadline looming, the soon-to-be 29 year old is constantly rumored to be traded from Dolan's favorite baseball team.
If that happens, watch out. A fit, s**t-talking Dolan might be on the warpath. The big question is, would she still root for the Phillies?
