Klay Thompson dresses gf Megan Thee Stallion in first-ever golf fit with one regret
Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion have become the must-watch comedy couple on social media.
The former Splash Brother and his pop-star girlfriend have been on constant adventures since hard launching their relationship a couple of weeks ago, and their latest exploit involved the four-time NBA champion and ex-Golden State Warriors fan favorite taking the "Hot Girl Summer" hitmaker on her first golf outing, which Stallion shared on her Instagram Reels.
RELATED: Klay Thompson gets frisky with girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion working out
And the most hilarious part - the 30-year-old, three-time Grammy winner let the current Dallas Mavericks shooting guard buy her first-ever links fit.
Thompson, 35, didn't do a bad job with a white top and light purple-pink athleisure miniskirt which Megan Thee Stallion crushed.
Besides the Houston, Texas native hilariously bragging about wearing something "untailored," her biggest regret with the wardrobe was that the miniskirt wasn't short enough.
RELATED: Klay Thompson flexes elite $300k gift from new girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion
Thompson showed Stallion a good time in their golfing adventure together after suffering in the Arkansas heat, with other highlights including the five-time NBA All-Star finding a bench with shade, the duo checking out some adorable fish in a clear pond off the cart path, the rapper learning how to putt, but definitely not enjoying the speed of the golf cart at all.
Thompson got a little less frisky than when the couple worked out together, and the high comedy of Klay and Stallion continue in their hot couple summer.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Just like pops: Ayesha Curry shares baby Cai photo looking exactly like dad Steph
Cute couple: Paige Bueckers holds Azzi Fudd’s in adorable behind-the-scenes video
Speaking of…: Russell Wilson’s kids, wife Ciara do matching all-black fit photo for dad
Wowza: Serena Williams unrecognizable from playing days with new trimmed look
Awww: Brittany Mahomes gushes over cute baby Golden reunion after Miami trip