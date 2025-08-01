NFL reporter Melissa Stark wears most casual sideline fit ever for Chargers-Lions
Football is back! Thursday night was the 2025 Hall of Fame game between the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Chargers in a snoozefest of a game, 34-7 with LA winning, but it meant there was NFL football for the first time since February. It also meant sideline reporter Melissa Stark was back for NBC and she rocked a surprising super casual look.
Stark is now 51, but certainly defies her age. She’s now entering her fourth year with NBC after seven with ESPN. She’s become a staple on sidelines for Sunday Night Football.
RELATED: NFL reporter Melissa Stark’s daughters identical resemblance to mom
Thursday’s game in Canton, Ohio, is always the kickoff for preseason to honor the incoming Hall of Fame class of 2025. This year, it’s Eric Allen (cornerback), Jared Allen (defensive end), Antonio Gates (tight end), and Sterling Sharpe (wide receiver) who were the four inductees who will be enshrined forever at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Stark was certainly excited to be back.
She also crushed a super casual look with the jeans while on the sidelines.
The veteran reporter certainly has slayed many different fashions at games. She should enjoy the jeans look now at the start of football because by the end of the season her look could be more like this:
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New WNBA besties: Paige Bueckers, Angel Reese crush duo locker room dance
Love on the links: Klay Thompson dresses gf Megan Thee Stallion in first-ever golf fit
Who’s that girl?: LeBron James’ wife Savannah looks unrecognizable with new ‘do
Proud bro: Josh Allen is emotional proud brother for sister’s Bills’ inspired baby news
Windy City stopper?: Northwestern shows off snow-proof most expensive CFB stadium