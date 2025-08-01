The Athlete Lifestyle logo

NFL reporter Melissa Stark wears most casual sideline fit ever for Chargers-Lions

The 51-year-old NBC sideline reporter was still in summer mode with her look for the Hall of Fame game.

Melissa Stark during media day in preparation for Super Bowl XLVII.
Melissa Stark during media day in preparation for Super Bowl XLVII. / John David Mercer-Imagn Images

Football is back! Thursday night was the 2025 Hall of Fame game between the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Chargers in a snoozefest of a game, 34-7 with LA winning, but it meant there was NFL football for the first time since February. It also meant sideline reporter Melissa Stark was back for NBC and she rocked a surprising super casual look.

Stark is now 51, but certainly defies her age. She’s now entering her fourth year with NBC after seven with ESPN. She’s become a staple on sidelines for Sunday Night Football.

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes with Melissa Star
Melissa Stark (center) interviews Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) and quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

RELATED: NFL reporter Melissa Stark’s daughters identical resemblance to mom

Thursday’s game in Canton, Ohio, is always the kickoff for preseason to honor the incoming Hall of Fame class of 2025. This year, it’s Eric Allen (cornerback), Jared Allen (defensive end), Antonio Gates (tight end), and Sterling Sharpe (wide receiver) who were the four inductees who will be enshrined forever at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Stark was certainly excited to be back.

Melissa Stark
Melissa Stark/Instagram

She also crushed a super casual look with the jeans while on the sidelines.

Melissa Stark
Melissa Stark/Instagram

The veteran reporter certainly has slayed many different fashions at games. She should enjoy the jeans look now at the start of football because by the end of the season her look could be more like this:

Melissa Stark with Josh Alle
Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

